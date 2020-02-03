Comments
McKEESPORT (KDKA) — A local organization is hosting a training session on Narcan to learn how to save a life.
Take Action Mon Valley will be hosting the training session today at 4:00 p.m. at Pazzo’s Italian Restaurant at 412 Center Street in McKeesport, PA.
In 2019, there were 5 opioid deaths in McKeesport and 14 in 2018.
Due to transportation and economic Barriers, McKeesport residents and others around the Mon Valley have a lack of access to treatment.
TAMV, whose mission is to combat all forms of community violence through activism & organizing collaborated with the Allegheny County Health Department and other local organizations to hold an educational fair in December.
Today’s training session is a follow-up to the educational fair.
