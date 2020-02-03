



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Even though Patrick Mahomes is a Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, his family has a connection to Pittsburgh.

Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes, pitched for the Pirates in 2003, which was the final year of his 11-year MLB career.

KDKA’s Rick Dayton sat down with Pirated Media Relations Director Jim Trdinich to talk about the senior Mahomes. Trdinich remembers seeing his son hanging around Pat and the rest of the Bucs. Trdinich says he is not surprised to see Patrick grow up to forge his own legacy in pro sports.

“There’s a lot of guys who are molded through their parents,” Trdinich said. “The parents teach them the skills and there’s the bloodline of the players and the former Major League players that their kids are now playing in the majors.”

The younger Mahomes had a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps. He was drafted out of high school by the Detroit Tigers, but decided to stick with football.

It looks like that’s turning out to be the right call.