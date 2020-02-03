PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and took home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday but as always, one of the main attractions of Super Bowl Sunday is the commercials.
Somewhere around 50 commercials aired during the game and here are some of the highlights.
AUDI: “Let It Go”
BUD LIGHT: “Inside Post’s Brain”
BUDWEISER: “Typical American”
CHEETOS: “Can’t Touch This”
COCA-COLA: “Martin Scorsese Being Dotted”
DORITOS: “The Cool Ranch”
FACEBOOK: “Ready To Rock?”
GOOGLE: “Loretta”
HEINZ: “4 Ads”
HYUNDAI: “Smaht Pahk”
JEEP: “Groundhog Day”
LITTLE CAESARS: “Best Thing Since Sliced Bread”
MOUNTAIN DEW: “As Good As The Original”
POP-TARTS: “Pop-Tarts Saves America”
PRINGLES: “Rick & Morty”
SNICKERS: “#SnickersFixtheWorld”
SQUARESPACE: “Winona In Winona”
T-MOBILE: “Tell Your Mama”
WALMART: “Famous Visitors”
