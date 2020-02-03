



WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg while walking with a young relative.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Laketon Road and Winton Street on Monday for reports of a man shot.

Police found the man shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police learned the victim was walking with a 5-year-old relative when a white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, approached the victim.

A black male wearing a brown beanie hat with short dreadlocks exited the vehicle and fired, police say.

The vehicle fled on Laketon Road toward Penn Hills.

The 5-year-old was taken to an area hospital for an injury sustained while the 23-year-old pulled him out of the way of the gunfire, officials say.

