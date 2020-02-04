  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dramatic confrontation between an intruder eagle and a Hays eagle was caught on video.

(Photo Credit: Hays Bald Eagles/YouTube)

Video shows an intruder bald eagle made a stop in the bald eagle nest in Hays.

The visitor eagle landed and looked around the nest before walking around.

When the white-headed eagle was walking around, another eagle swooped in and kicked the visitor out of the nest.

The victorious eagle reclaimed its nest and later flew away again when it was safe.

You can watch live streams of the bald eagles here.

