LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Latrobe. They say someone driving a white Subaru SUV hit Holzer’s Deli near Lincoln Avenue and James Street yesterday before taking off.

Brian Holzer’s family catering and deli business has been in Latrobe since 1939.

And they’ve had a few run-ins with cars running into their shop before, with four cars over the years striking the structure. But when someone drove into their building this time, they did serious damage but didn’t stick around.

“It knocked in our foundation pretty good,” business owner Brian Holzer told KDKA. “There are two courses of the block above grade, and it looks like most of that is gonna need replaced.”

“There’s a basement at that part of the building, so when you go down underneath there, it looks like there’s some more rows of block down there that are going to need replaced as well.”

According to Holzer, the family noticed the damage and asked if anybody saw anything.

“The girls across the street at the Sunoco gas station, they were out taking a break, apparently. They heard a crash, the alleged vehicle pulled into their gas station, the driver got out, checked the damage to his vehicle and then headed on down the road.”

There was no video to capture the suspect car, but the witnesses did get a good look at the vehicle. It’s described as a White Subaru Forester with some heavy front end damage, decals like “Med Solutions” and “Mobile X-Ray” on it as well.

From the outside, it just seems like a few broken bricks, but there’s a lot of damage you can’t see.

Holzer telling KDKA, “It’s not gonna be a cheap job to fix.”