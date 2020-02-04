  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Franco Harris, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, PNC Bank


PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — PNC Bank threw a party for Franco Harris to celebrate a big accomplishment.

Harris’ scoop of a deflected pass and subsequent run for the winning touchdown in a 1972 playoff victory against Oakland – forever known as the “Immaculate Reception” – was voted the greatest play in NFL history.

On Tuesday night, fans got the chance to meet Harris and celebrate the honor.

A nationwide panel of 68 media members chose the Immaculate Reception as the top play with 3,270 points and 39 first-place votes.

Pittsburgh kicked the extra point for a 13-7 lead with 5 seconds remaining and won a playoff game for the first time in franchise history.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments