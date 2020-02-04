PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — PNC Bank threw a party for Franco Harris to celebrate a big accomplishment.
Harris’ scoop of a deflected pass and subsequent run for the winning touchdown in a 1972 playoff victory against Oakland – forever known as the “Immaculate Reception” – was voted the greatest play in NFL history.
On Tuesday night, fans got the chance to meet Harris and celebrate the honor.
A nationwide panel of 68 media members chose the Immaculate Reception as the top play with 3,270 points and 39 first-place votes.
Pittsburgh kicked the extra point for a 13-7 lead with 5 seconds remaining and won a playoff game for the first time in franchise history.
