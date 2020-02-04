



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jackie Lapisardi was one of the lucky ones.

“I was having a scan for something else, and they discovered something on my pancreas,” she said.

It was cancer — a rarer type called neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. Doctors wasted no time getting her into the operating room: “That was Friday, and on Monday, I was in surgery.”

She had chemotherapy and radiation, and for years, the cancer was under control. Then, it came back, twice — most recently in 2018.

That time, it was in multiple places in her body, and surgery wouldn’t help. The cancer was progressing, despite all the standard treatments.

Jackie considered her options, including more chemo. But the idea of going through the side effects again were daunting.

Instead, she and her doctor decided to try a new FDA-approved treatment, called peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, or PRRT.

“I would actually be given a radioactive isotope,” says Jackie.

In some people, cancer cells have proteins on their surface that bind, like lock and key, to a hormone the body makes, called somatostatin. This new treatment takes advantage of that.

It’s a protein similar in structure to somatostatin, but with a small amount of radioactive material attached.

“So you inject the drug and it circulates throughout your body and only goes to the cells that have the somatostatin receptors and delivers radiation therapy,” Allegheny Health Network cancer specialist Dr. Dulabh Monga explains, “It’s a selective treatment that is only targeting the areas that have neuroendocrine cells.”

As Jackie puts it, “It aggravates, and then it annihilates.”

Before getting the radioactive treatment, patients get an IV solution of amino acids to help to protect their kidneys. Also, hospital staff have to place special coverings to guard the procedure room from radioactivity, in case of a spill or contamination with body fluids.

“It takes a lot of logistics,” Dr. Monga points out.

Doctors in Europe were the first to use PRRT, and have had success — “We were able to show a substantial increase in overall survival,” says Dr. Monga — buying patients a little more time, about two years.

Jackie was the first patient to get PRRT at Allegheny General Hospital.

“If I’m the first, I’ll probably get a lot of attention, to make sure that it goes well, which was good for me,” says Jackie, “If I’m the first, other people might be able to benefit from this.”

It’s a full day — 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There are four treatments total, given eight weeks apart. After each dose, she must stay away from friends and family for a while.

“My husband and I have to be apart. I sleep in the spare room for a week. I can’t be near my grandsons for several weeks. It was difficult when my grandsons came to visit with my daughter and son-in-law, and I couldn’t see them. After about a week, they told me I could be out and about again, go to the grocery store, go to church, do those kinds of things out in the public. But still try to restrict close interaction with people. A temporary inconvenience for a permanent improvement.”

Without insurance, PRRT is not cheap: “It was going to be quite expensive, and I didn’t know if we would be able to do it. Even with the insurance, the copay was very high. But that has not been an issue, so apparently that insurance issue has been worked out.”

The main side effects are fatigue, nausea and bone marrow complications.

Jackie really hasn’t had any of that, although she did lose a little of her hair.

“I’m able to drive home after the treatment, the side effects have been minimal,” she said.

Even with only two treatments under her belt, Jackie says her life has already turned around.

“I’m feeling much better, I have more energy.”

She’s optimistic about her future, and hopes PRRT does what it’s supposed to do.

More than a decade ago, the late Carnegie Mellon University professor Randy Pausch famously fought pancreatic cancer.

His “Last Lecture” became an inspiration to people worldwide.

In 2008, he gave an incredible commencement address to CMU’s 2008 graduates.

