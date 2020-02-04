



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 200 dogs were rescued from filthy conditions in Mississippi in what investigators are calling a puppy mill.

Now animal lovers in Pittsburgh will have the chance to help the dogs.

Rescuers say it was some of the worst animal living conditions they had ever seen.

The local humane society took about 170 puppies from a property in Tate County, Mississippi, on Monday.

Some of the animals were blind, matted, filthy and badly in need of medical attention.

“When you see dogs living this life, you know they deserve so much more,” Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said.

Sandy Williams with the local humane society says they received a tip about the poor care of the animals at what they considered a legitimate business.

They called the seizure “Operation Breath.” Some of the animals were in kennels, others were taken from a building where the ammonia levels made the room almost unbreathable.

For now, the animals are receiving medical treatment.

They are not available to adoption yet, but more than a dozen will be brought to Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh later this month.

“Can you open your heart and home to give them a life saving second chance? We need fosters for dogs of every age, size, breed and need,” the group posted on Facebook. “We will provide all medical, food, supplies, guidance and everything else.”