



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a fairly quiet offseason, the Pirates are not looking like a team ready to compete in 2020.

According to the USA Today’s six-member MLB panel, the Pirates, in the current state, are expected to finish last in the National League with a 60-102 overall record.

“We’re very sorry to the entire city of Cincinnati and all of its fans for forgetting the third N. Here’s an updated version.”

We're very sorry to the entire city of Cincinnati and all of its fans for forgetting the third N. Here's an updated version. pic.twitter.com/4CMD1wLuCJ — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 4, 2020

St. Louis is projected to finish as the NL Central champs with an 88-74 record, followed by the Reds at 85-77, the Brewers at 84-78, the Cubs at 82-80 and then the Bucs.

The Dodgers are projected to have the bet NL record at 99-63.

The only other teams that are projected to finish worse than the Pirates are the Baltimore Orioles at 57-105 and the Detroit Tigers at 54-108.

According to the predictions, the New York Yankees will have the best regular season with a 103-59 record.

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Bradenton next Monday, February 10th.