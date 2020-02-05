  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a recipe so good, you can’t tell that it’s also good for you!

Gingered Stir Fry with Scallops and Snow Peas

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese chile-garlic sauce
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup fresh ginger, cut into fine matchsticks
  • ½ pound snow peas
  • 1 pound sea scallops, muscle removed
  • 4 small scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
  • Steamed rice, for serving

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk the chicken stock with the soy sauce, Chinese chile-garlic sauce and cornstarch.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the ginger matchsticks and stir-fry over moderately high heat until they are softened, about 1 minute. Add the snow peas and stir-fry until crisp-tender and the ginger is beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the scallops to the skillet and stir-fry for about 1 minute. Add the scallions and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Whisk the chile sauce, add it to the skillet and stir-fry until the scallops are opaque throughout and the sauce is thickened, about 1 minute longer. Serve with steamed rice.

Serves: 4

