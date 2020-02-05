PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a recipe so good, you can’t tell that it’s also good for you!
Gingered Stir Fry with Scallops and Snow Peas
Ingredients:
- ½ cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon Chinese chile-garlic sauce
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ¼ cup fresh ginger, cut into fine matchsticks
- ½ pound snow peas
- 1 pound sea scallops, muscle removed
- 4 small scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
- Steamed rice, for serving
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk the chicken stock with the soy sauce, Chinese chile-garlic sauce and cornstarch.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the ginger matchsticks and stir-fry over moderately high heat until they are softened, about 1 minute. Add the snow peas and stir-fry until crisp-tender and the ginger is beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the scallops to the skillet and stir-fry for about 1 minute. Add the scallions and stir-fry for 30 seconds.
Whisk the chile sauce, add it to the skillet and stir-fry until the scallops are opaque throughout and the sauce is thickened, about 1 minute longer. Serve with steamed rice.
Serves: 4
You must log in to post a comment.