BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Music fans in Pittsburgh learned on Tuesday that one of the more popular venues would be moving to a new location.
According to a report in the Pittsburgh City Paper, Howlers in Bloomfield will be relocating to East Liberty.
Howlers owner Susan Cole told the Pittsburgh City Paper that she found out last year when the Liberty Avenue venue learned there would be a change in landlords, she would have to move the business.
After 19 years in Bloomfield, the new landlord only offered Howlers a one-year lease.
When Coe rejected, the landlord threatened Howlers with eviction. They eventually agreed that Howlers could stay until August.
Coe plans to open the new Howlers location by September 1.
