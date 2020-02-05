Comments
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa (KDKA) — Incubus is coming to S&T Bank Pavilion this summer.
S&T Bank Pavilion in Burgettstown announced on Tuesday that the band Incubus is hitting the road with 311 and Badflower, and they’ll be stopping in the area.
The groups will play a show on Tuesday, August 18th this coming summer.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @IncubusBand is bringing their 2020 tour with @311 and @Badflower to Burgettstown on August 18th! Local presales start 2/6 at 10am.
Get more info here: https://t.co/jy5knljcBY pic.twitter.com/7NVHB8WsHv
— S&T Bank Music Park (@STBankMusicPark) February 4, 2020
Presales start on February 6th at 10:00 a.m.
