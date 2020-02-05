  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burgettstown, Concert Tickets, Local News, S&t Bank Pavilion


BURGETTSTOWN, Pa (KDKA) — Incubus is coming to S&T Bank Pavilion this summer.

S&T Bank Pavilion in Burgettstown announced on Tuesday that the band Incubus is hitting the road with 311 and Badflower, and they’ll be stopping in the area.

The groups will play a show on Tuesday, August 18th this coming summer.

Presales start on February 6th at 10:00 a.m.

Comments