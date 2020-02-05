  • KDKA TVOn Air

MILLVALE (KDKA) — Officials are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The Millvale Police Department said they are looking for Kylie Bartolomeo.

(Photo Credit: Millvale Police Department)

Kylie identifies as a boy and goes by Elliot, police say.

Elliot has a history of self-harm and suicidal thoughts, police say.

Elliot was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie with white lettering down a sleeve that says “Young Blood.”

The hoodie also has a cartoon character on the back.

He was last seen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Please call 412-821-3410 with any information.

