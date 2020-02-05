Comments
MILLVALE (KDKA) — Officials are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
The Millvale Police Department said they are looking for Kylie Bartolomeo.
Kylie identifies as a boy and goes by Elliot, police say.
Elliot has a history of self-harm and suicidal thoughts, police say.
Elliot was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie with white lettering down a sleeve that says “Young Blood.”
The hoodie also has a cartoon character on the back.
He was last seen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Please call 412-821-3410 with any information.
