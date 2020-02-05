PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the surprise retirement of Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, Pat Narduzzi’s name came up in rumors as a potential replacement.

Narduzzi took to the podium on National Signing Day attempting to squash any idea that he would be on the move to his former team.

“Pat Narduzzi confirms his commitment to Pitt and being the Panthers head coach @KDKA”

Pat Narduzzi confirms his commitment to Pitt and being the Panthers head coach @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 5, 2020

Narduzzi began the conference at the Pitt practice facility on the South Side Wednesday afternoon congratulating Dantonio on his retirement. He said the decision was shocking.

“Rumors are rumors, Narduzzi said. “I can’t tell you what is happening up there. Dantonio is my head coach, I want to thank him and congratulate him for his exit from Michigan State.”

Then he took time to talk about how he wanted to stay in Pittsburgh.

“It’s my ultimate goal to be here at Pitt,” Narduzzi said. “I know where my heart is, but I’ve got people pulling at me. There’s always that pull. It’s not an easy decision. When it comes down to it, it’s about the people. I want to win championships here.”

“Narduzzi addressed Michigan State rumors today… said he wants to be here at Pitt. Narduzzi brought up Heather Lyke a few times during his answer, calling her the best AD in the country. @KDKA”

Narduzzi addressed Michigan State rumors today… said he wants to be here at Pitt. Narduzzi brought up Heather Lyke a few times during his answer, calling her the best AD in the country. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 5, 2020

“I’m here to protect our program,” Narduzzi said. “I work for the best AD in the country.”