PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have used some international money to sign a 43rd from overseas in the last year.

The team announced the signing of outfielder Solomon Maguire from Australia Wednesday.

“We have officially signed outfielder Solomon Maguire (Sydney, Australia) as a non-drafted free agent. The Pirates have now signed 43 players during the 2019-20 international signing period.”

Maguire is currently a senior at Castle Hill High School in Sydney.

