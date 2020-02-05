Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have used some international money to sign a 43rd from overseas in the last year.
The team announced the signing of outfielder Solomon Maguire from Australia Wednesday.
“We have officially signed outfielder Solomon Maguire (Sydney, Australia) as a non-drafted free agent. The Pirates have now signed 43 players during the 2019-20 international signing period.”
We have officially signed outfielder Solomon Maguire (Sydney, Australia) as a non-drafted free agent.
The Pirates have now signed 43 players during the 2019-20 international signing period. pic.twitter.com/VItxSs8bLB
— Pirates (@Pirates) February 5, 2020
Maguire is currently a senior at Castle Hill High School in Sydney.
You must log in to post a comment.