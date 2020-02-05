WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Presidents rarely attack governors in a State of the Union address.

But President Donald Trump did just that against Governor Tom Wolf, referencing a fourth-grader and her mother from Philadelphia.

“Last year, that future was put further out of reach when Pennsylvania’s governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice to 50,000 children,” said President Trump on Tuesday evening.

Turns out, Trump was referring to a state school choice program that gives a tax credit to companies that donate money to help students attend non-public schools.

Governor Wolf shrugged off the comments.

“I understand that he was trying to score some points, some posturing going on there,” Wolf said on Wednesday at a school in Carlisle.

Wolf did veto a bill to increase this tax subsidy by $100 million, but he was willing to support a $25 million hike in the available credit.

“I think what he was referring to was a bill that the speaker [Mike Turzai] had presented that I think was financially irresponsible,” said Wolf of the $100 million proposal.

“It was basically a raid on the taxpayer,” added Wolf.

President Trump called on Congress to pass a federal opportunity scholarship program.

“No parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school,” he declared.

And turning to the Philadelphia student, Janiyah Davis, Trump said, “Your long wait is over.”

“I can proudly announce tonight that an opportunity scholarship has become available. It’s going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.”

And where is the money to pay for this scholarship coming from?

Controversial U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who donates her salary to charity, will pay for this scholarship, her staff told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.