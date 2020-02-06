



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A fire started in an apartment building on Oakmont Avenue in Duquesne overnight.

At approximately 3:00 AM, the Fire Department along with Police and Paramedics were dispatched for an apartment on fire at 30 Oakmont Avenue.

This is a fifteen unit, three story, apartment building.

Arriving officers were met with thick smoke on the second and third floors.

Officers immediately began evacuating the building.

The fire was located in a utility closet of an apartment on the second floor.

The fire had burned into the walls and traveled to the apartment directly above causing heavy smoke on the third floor.

The Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and used large fans to clear the smoke out of the building.

The residents were able to return to their apartments a short time later.

The residents of the apartment where the fire started will be provided emergency shelter.

There were no injuries reported with the incident.

The Duquesne Fire Department was assisted by numerous Fire Departments from surrounding communities.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to determine the cause of the fire.