BLAIR COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say they busted a drug ring that trafficked $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine into a local county.
The Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that 32 people were arrested for the sale and distribution of methamphetamine in Blair County.
The meth ring trafficked well over 94,000 doses of methamphetamine worth approximately $2,500,000 into the county in one year.
Officials said approximately 12,000 doses of meth that totaled more than $300,000 were seized in October 2019.
That was the largest seizure of meth destined for Blair County in the county’s history, officials said.
