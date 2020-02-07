PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A firefighter was injured in Carrick while on the scene of what police are calling a hit-and-run involving a utility pole.

Pittsburgh Police say officers and firefighters responded to a report of a truck that had hit a utility pole in the 20 block of Newett Street just before 10 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they say a witness told them he’d watched the truck slide down the hill, hitting the pole and pulling down wires. The driver allegedly told the witness he was going to pull over to a safer spot and report the collision to police.

Police have not received any reports of the incident.

While responding, a firefighter slipped on ice and hurt his back. He was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Duquesne Light came to the scene to work on the utility pole.

Police are investigating.