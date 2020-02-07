



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been a busy morning for several road crews in Pittsburgh this morning.

Since 2:00 a.m., KDKA has learned that the city has had 60 plow trucks on the road preparing for winter weather.

More crews are expected to join them later this morning around 6:00 a.m.

As for Allegheny County, 26 salt trucks have been treating roads since around 2:00 a.m. The issue, however, was that for several crews pre-treating the roads was not an option.

“Because it’s raining, we can’t pretreat a lot of it because the rain will just wash the salt away,” said Pittsburgh’s Chief Operating Officer Kinsey Casey. “So as soon as it turns to snow, we will start getting all those trucks out.”

“We not used to it yet because it hasn’t been that bad this winter, so in morning rush hour, I’d say leave a little extra time for you to get in, drive safely, keep your lights on and be patient,” she added.

The snow began just before 4:00 a.m. and it’s already beginning to accumulate.

Residents of Pittsburgh are able to track where plows are by heading to the city’s official website.

KDKA-TV News will have team coverage of weather, traffic, and more on KDKA Morning News at 4, 5, and 6:00 a.m.