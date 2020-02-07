



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of couples throughout the region are devastated after a popular event and wedding venue closed without notice.

On Friday, Noah’s Event Venue closed two facilities in the Pittsburgh area.

Couples who booked there said they are out thousands of dollars and left with broken dreams, including Emily Wagner and Jared Grace.

The couple met two years ago and the biggest day of their lives was coming up fast.

“When we saw the text, we said this isn’t happening and we really don’t know what we are going to do because our wedding is two weeks away,” Emily Wagner said.

In two weeks, Wagner and Grace were supposed to have 250 guests at Noah’s Event Venue in Cranberry.

The couple, who met in the church where Jared is a worship leader, was supposed to have not only their reception at Noah’s but the ceremony itself.

Wagner’s dad built a nine-foot wooden cross for the special day.

The couple is trying to stay positive, but they’re out a lot of money.

“We paid like $7,500 hundred for this place,” Grace said. “We’re not going to see that back.”

A United States bankruptcy court filing from May in Utah, where Noah’s is headquartered, lists the companies liabilities between $10-50 million.

It also names the Cranberry and Southpointe locations among those impacted.

The Southpoint venue is where Derek McCance and Bonsel Lightfoot were supposed to get married in May.

“Us being a gay couple, you fight for years to have the right to get married. And then you work and give every dime to make that dream come true,” McCance said.

The couple’s downpayment was more than $10,000, and the news has left them heartsick.

“It’s like are you kidding me? You are doing it to these people, everyday people like us who work really hard for the penny,” Lightfoot said.

WATCH: Derek McCane Proposes To Bonsel Lightfoot During A Flash Mob



The couple has had big plans for their big day ever since McCance proposed to go Lightfoot during an orchestrated flash mob in Market Square.

They opened a hair salon together in Bridgeville and at least three other brides from the salon were also book at Noah’s.

KDKA could not reach Noah’s for comment.