



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino has broken three bones in his face and is going to need surgery.

Matt Vensel reports he can confirm Marino has three broken bones in his cheek, but there is nothing official from the Penguins yet.

I can confirm that John Marino broke three bones in his cheek and is going to need surgery. Nothing official from the #Pens yet. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) February 7, 2020

Last night, after the Pens lost 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vensel says they thought Marino was going to be okay, but in the morning, the full extent of the damage was discovered.

The Pens say Marino was absent from participation in Friday’s afternoon practice. He left Thursday’s game late in the third period after a shot from Steven Stamkos was deflected and hit him in the cheek.

