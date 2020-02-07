PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tobacco, vaping and e-cigarettes are now banned in all forms at playgrounds at state parks.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the ban as part of the state Department of Health’s “Young Lungs at Play” program.

All forms of tobacco, vaping and e-cigarettes won’t be allowed within 30 feet of state park playgrounds.

“Directly in line with our parks’ mission of promoting healthy lifestyles, their playgrounds join the growing number of county, borough and township park facilities that embrace the ‘Young Lungs at Play’ program and now forbid tobacco use,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says in a press release.

“Our children should be guaranteed the right to play in clean air and healthy areas that are free of secondhand smoke.”

The same news release says the ban will keep secondhand smoke from 135 playgrounds in Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks.

Signs will be posted by Memorial Day.