SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Entrapment, Hampton, Local TV, Route 8


HAMPTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle rollover in Hampton shut down both directions of Route 8 on Friday.

Allegheny County says they were dealing with a vehicle rollover with entrapment on the 5000 block of Route 8.

Until the accident could be cleared, Route 8 was shut down in both directions.

The scene is now clear, and Route 8 is back open.

There is no report on injuries yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments