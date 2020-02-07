Comments
HAMPTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle rollover in Hampton shut down both directions of Route 8 on Friday.
Allegheny County says they were dealing with a vehicle rollover with entrapment on the 5000 block of Route 8.
Hampton: 5000 Blk Route 8 – Vehicle rollover with entrapment; Both directions of Route 8 are currently shut down until accident can be cleared.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 7, 2020
Until the accident could be cleared, Route 8 was shut down in both directions.
The scene is now clear, and Route 8 is back open.
There is no report on injuries yet.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.