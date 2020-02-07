Comments
U.S. Steel Tower: Those in attendance can get blood pressure and cholesterol screenings and attend an “ask the expert” session.
The Block At Northway: The Block at Northway on McKnight Road will offer free blood pressure screenings courtesy of UPMC Passavant and CoreLife Eatery will be on site offering salad samples and demos from Row House, Club Pilates, and Cycle Bar.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday, February 7 is National Wear Red Day, the day where the American Heart Association hopes to raise awareness for women’s number one health threat – cardiovascular disease.
UPMC along with the American Heart Association will be offering free health screenings at two locations from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh.
Every 80 seconds, cardiovascular disease kills one woman and is responsible for more deaths than all forms of cancer combined.
Heart disease and stroke also impact one in three women, meaning a third of mothers, sisters, wives, and friends.
Get more information on Go Red For Women Day.
