SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — Parents are suing Pittsburgh Public Schools in federal court, claiming the administration mistreated their children with special needs.

The class action suit covers incidents that occurred from 2015 to 2017 at Pittsburgh Liberty K-5 in Shadyside. The lawsuit originally began with one mother suing the school for its treatment of her son diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder.

The boy, identified in the suit as D.C., showed difficulty paying attention in class when he was in kindergarten. In first grade, he began acting out in class and was handcuffed.

D.C.’s mother claims in the suit that she agreed with school counselors to find her son outside help but that the school did not provide proper resources for him. The suit did note that D.C. destroyed property while in school, including him throwing a chair and desk while in class.

During one of the incidents in October of 2016, a substitute teacher put his knee on the child’s back and pushed his face to the floor to restrain him.

The suit requested a jury trial.