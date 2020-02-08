



Adrian & Fred

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Adrian is approximately 15-weeks-old as of 1/23/2020. She came to the shelter by someone who found her all by herself. She was raised by a mother cat named Tillie and her kitten Rocky. Her and Rocky get along great! Very sweet little lady. Runs to greet her foster mother.

To find out more about how to adopt Adrian, visit this link!

Wyatt is a handsome Cattle Dog who has a lot of energy. He loves taking walks in the field with the volunteers. He was in a home with older kids and does best with female dogs. He needs an adopter who is experienced in Cattle Dogs.

Click here to watch his video!

To find out more about how to adopt Wyatt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

