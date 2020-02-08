PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of arson after setting another man’s truck on fire in an apparent jealous rage, police said.

Police say it’s the suspect’s ex-lover who told police about what happened.

Police and fire departments responded to an active fire on the 6600 block of Lyric Street on Jan. 31. They found a dump truck on fire and quickly put it out.

A witness identified the suspect as 62-year-old Terry Washington from Pittsburgh. The witness says the two were involved but are no longer. She says Washington thought she was having an affair with the owner of the truck but claims not to.

Investigators found disposable lighter inside the cab of the truck.

Police believe Washington set fire to swim paper and a plastic container in the cab above the fuel tank.

Washington is facing charges of arson and criminal mischief. A warrant is out for his arrest.