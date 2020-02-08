Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is on the run after he allegedly assaulted a clerk before grabbing money from the cash register and escaping through a window.
Pittsburgh Police say they were called to a business robbery at the 300 block of Craft Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Friday night.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to an employee who told them a man had tried to reach into the register when it was opened. The suspect then jumped over the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk before grabbing cash.
As he tried to leave, police say the clerk electronically locked the door. Then the suspect broke a window and escaped.
Police describe the robber as a bearded male wearing a Steelers jacket.
Police are investigating.
