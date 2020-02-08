



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up with wind chills in the teens.

Any untreated surfaces may still be slick.

Conditions will stay mainly dry today before more snow showers move in tonight but less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

Highs this weekend will be back near normal in the upper 30’s.

The chance of snow showers arrive again Sunday evening before switching to all rain by Monday.

High temperatures are back in the 40s for the start of next week.

