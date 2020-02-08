



RESERVE, Pa. (KDKA) – A local fire department helped rescue a dog that had gotten stuck on a hillside Saturday afternoon.

On Twitter, the Reserve Volunteer Fire Department in Allegheny County says they helped get a dog named “Griz” to safety after he found himself trapped on a hillside.

Earlier this afternoon crews were able to rescue “Griz” who got stuck on a loose soil ledge. With the help of his owner our crews were able to use a simple belay line and a ladder to lower the pup to safety. pic.twitter.com/UYMjsW5Frd — Reserve VFD (@ReserveVFD) February 8, 2020

Firefighters say with the help of Griz’s owner, they were able to use a belay line and ladder to help him down.

They say Griz is now safe. They didn’t say what led to him getting stuck.