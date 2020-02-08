Filed Under:Allegheny County, Dog Rescued, Local TV, Reserve Township


RESERVE, Pa. (KDKA) – A local fire department helped rescue a dog that had gotten stuck on a hillside Saturday afternoon.

On Twitter, the Reserve Volunteer Fire Department in Allegheny County says they helped get a dog named “Griz” to safety after he found himself trapped on a hillside.

Firefighters say with the help of Griz’s owner, they were able to use a belay line and ladder to help him down.

They say Griz is now safe. They didn’t say what led to him getting stuck.

