MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Kyle Lofton had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added seven assists as St. Bonaventure edged Duquesne 83-80.
Jaren English had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure, which earned its fourth straight victory.
Dominick Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bonnies.
Dukes battle to the end.#GoDukes | #A10MBB pic.twitter.com/j0b8JD3qNK
— Duquesne Basketball (@DuqMBB) February 8, 2020
Tavian Dunn-Martin tied a season high with 25 points and Sincere Carry added 17 points and eight assists for the Dukes.
Baylee Steele had 15 points.
Michael Hughes had seven points, six rebounds and six blocks.
