WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest in West Mifflin.
Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened at 10:23 Saturday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 100 block of Palmer Lane in West Mifflin.
When first responders arrived, they say they found a 20-year-old man shot in the chest. Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation, police say.
There is no report on the victim’s condition or any word on arrests.
