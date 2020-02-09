PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced that it has closed Little Sewickley Creek South Branch Bridge Number One.

During an inspection last year, a consultant determined that the bridge was structurally safe.

The bridge was inspected again recently, and a consultant notified the Department of Public Works that the condition of the bridge had deteriorated.

Based on that information, the Department of Public Works decided to close the bridge.

The bridge carries an average of about 50 vehicles per day.

That section of road is not expected to reopen until at least 2022.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured using Pony Hollow Road and Fern Hollow Road.