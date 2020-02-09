



MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A person was trapped in a vehicle on Route 28 southbound after crashing into a median strip around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Emergency crews, including Millvale Volunteer Fire Department Station 191, Millvale Police, Millvale Fire Police, Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company and Ross West View EMSA, all responded to the crash site.

Upon arrival, crews could get to the driver, but the vehicle itself was not stable. Crews stabilized the vehicle with equipment to allow medics to access the driver.

Crews had to remain on the scene for a “lengthy clean-up” of the accident. The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

