Filed Under:Light Rail Service, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Port Authority, Public Transit


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Light Rail T-Line will be limiting its service during nights starting tonight through Feb. 13.

For both the blue and red lines, the last stop for inbound passengers will be the Wood Street station from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. A shuttle will be provided between the Wood Street and Allegheny stations for passengers wishing to go to the North Shore.

Comments