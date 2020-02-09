Comments
For both the blue and red lines, the last stop for inbound passengers will be the Wood Street station from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. A shuttle will be provided between the Wood Street and Allegheny stations for passengers wishing to go to the North Shore.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Light Rail T-Line will be limiting its service during nights starting tonight through Feb. 13.
