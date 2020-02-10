Filed Under:backstreet boys, Burgettstown, Local TV, S&T Bank Music Park


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Backstreet is back, and they are coming back to Pittsburgh.

The boy band announced dates for their DNA World Tour and a stop in Burgettstown is on the list.

The Backstreet Boys will be stopping at S&T Bank Music Park on July 24. The time is still to be determined.

Ticket pre-sales begin this Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Then, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit this link.

