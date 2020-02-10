PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Backstreet is back, and they are coming back to Pittsburgh.
The boy band announced dates for their DNA World Tour and a stop in Burgettstown is on the list.
The Backstreet Boys will be stopping at S&T Bank Music Park on July 24. The time is still to be determined.
Ticket pre-sales begin this Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Then, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at 10 a.m.
