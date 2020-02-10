Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Clark Bars are making their return to Pittsburgh just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The Pittsburgh Business Times reports the CEO of Boyer Candy says Clark Bars will be released in Pittsburgh this Friday.
Clark Bars returned a few months ago, but the Pittsburgh Business Times reports a packaging delay kept the Clark bars at the company’s factory outlet store.
The Clark Bar originated in Pittsburgh in the 1800s and was a staple for over a century.
Boyer purchased the candy bar in 2018.
