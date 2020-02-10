



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-native is heading to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Swin Cash, a graduate of McKeesport High School, was a member of the University of Connecticut women’s basketball teams that won the National Championship in 2000 and 2002.

Cash was the second overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock.

She played 479 games in the WNBA for Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York.

During her playing career, she led the Detroit Shock to a WNBA championship title in her second year, the Shock’s first championship.

Along with a WNBA championship, Cash was a member of the 2004 and 2012 U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Teams, winning gold both times.

Currently, Cash serves as the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

Congratulations to @SwinCash for being inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020! pic.twitter.com/QGcS77ziB6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 11, 2020

The induction ceremony will take place on June 13, 2020.