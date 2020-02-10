PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating an off-campus burglary after someone allegedly trashed a home and stole multiple electronics.

Pitt Police say they’re helping Pittsburgh Police investigate a burglary that happened sometime between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of McKee Place.

The victim told police he came back to his residence and found the front door open, his belongings scattered inside.

According to police, the victim says a MacBook Air, a PS4, two book bags and miscellaneous electronics were stolen.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Police have no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 or University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.