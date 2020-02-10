Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Michael Marts, the lead bartender at Braddock’s Streetside at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making Valentine’s Day cocktails!
Chocolate Raspberry Beer Flip
- Effen Raspberry vodka
- Godiva chocolate liquor
- Disaronno Amaretto
- Topped with Two Roads – “two die for Raspberry Chocolate Stout”
Sweetheart Sunrise
- El Tesoro Blanco tequila
- Marinated Orange Syrup
- Lemon Juice
- Orange Juice
- Float of Grenadine
Whiskey Kiss
- Caramel Simple Syrup
- Lemon Juice
- Old Overholt Rye
- Topped with Soda Water
You must log in to post a comment.