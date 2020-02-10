  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Braddock's Streetside, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Michael Marts, the lead bartender at Braddock’s Streetside at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making Valentine’s Day cocktails!

Chocolate Raspberry Beer Flip

  • Effen Raspberry vodka
  • Godiva chocolate liquor
  • Disaronno Amaretto
  • Topped with Two Roads – “two die for Raspberry Chocolate Stout”

Sweetheart Sunrise

  • El Tesoro Blanco tequila
  • Marinated Orange Syrup
  • Lemon Juice
  • Orange Juice
  • Float of Grenadine

Whiskey Kiss

  • Caramel Simple Syrup
  • Lemon Juice
  • Old Overholt Rye
  • Topped with Soda Water

Comments