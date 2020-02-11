



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Fayette and Greene counties, as well as some parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

The Ohio River in Pittsburgh is also currently under a River Flood Advisory.

While we’re looking at melting snow and rain bringing floods now, snow will return. The best possibilities for snow this week comes on Thursday evening, stretching into Friday morning.

We could easily see some big snow totals but the likelihood at this point is that we are going to see rain and snow with little accumulation most of the day on Thursday, with perhaps up to about a half inch of snow falling overnight and into early Friday morning.

Places that are elevated to places north of Interstate-80 will probably see about 1 inch to 3 inches of snow, but these places could also see an average of 4 inches of snow if everything falls just right.

