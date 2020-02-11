



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center just bought some new property in the Strip District.

It could be used to expand the museum.

Representatives say space is at a premium, and that it’s time for a change.

At any given time, about 80 percent of the artifacts and collections at the center are in storage.

There’s just no room for them in the main venue.

So for the last 10 years, the center has been buying various properties in the Strip District.

The latest purchase is a former Korean restaurant and a sushi bar on Penn Avenue right behind the Heinz History Center.

President and CEO Andy Masich said there is no timetable on when the center will launch its official expansion.

Right now, everything is in the preparation stage.