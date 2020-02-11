



FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say a man, who was holding a child, assaulted his girlfriend after she refused to give up her HUD check so the man could buy drugs.

Police say they responded to 121 Morgan Road in Redstone Township after getting a call from a woman who claimed she was brutally assaulted by Matthew Joseph Brumley.

“He started dragging her around by the throat and also by the backpack she was wearing,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

Investigators say the two got into a verbal confrontation that turned physical.

Brumley demanded the victim’s HUD check.

Investigators say the victim already endorsed the Federal Housing Assistance Check, which Brumley already knew.

Officials say he had plans for the money.

“It is believed he wanted to cash the check to purchase drugs with it,” Broadwater said.

According to investigators, as Brumley was assaulting the woman, there was someone else watching up close.

“A 5-year-old child had to witness this. He was being held by Mr. Brumley while he was assaulting the child’s mother,” Broadwater said.

The police arrived to find Brumley on the front porch of the home.

He claimed the woman attacked him over a romantic rival.

The victim’s injuries to her face and neck told another story.

Brumley faces strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Troopers say the mother and child are going to be OK.

Another man at the scene was also arrested on outstanding warrants.