PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It appears a fundraiser for a local baseball organization is getting a little help from grunge rock icon Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam.
On Twitter, Pearl Jam tweeted about the Miracle League of the South Hills, an organization that says “everyone deserves the chance to play baseball.” MLSH is now working towards its goal of building a job training center for its players.
All proceeds from the 2020 Miracle Base benefit “The Next Inning,” which provides job training for kids and adults with special needs: https://t.co/LO9ODGcgPS pic.twitter.com/VW1mmMfswd
— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 10, 2020
The 2020 Miracle Bash on Feb. 21 in South Park will raise money to help children and adults with special needs play baseball.
A Fender Strat guitar and other items signed by Vedder are up for auction online and will support the Next Inning campaign.
You must log in to post a comment.