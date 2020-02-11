  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Yanni Gourde’s wrist shot from in close 2:45 into overtime gave the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Lightning picked up their eighth straight win when Gourde took a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point and ripped the puck over Matt Murray’s right arm.

Gourde’s seventh goal of the season created a mob scene near the Pittsburgh net as Tampa Bay improved to 20-2-1 since Dec. 23.

Evgeni Malkin got his 18th goal for Pittsburgh and Murray finished with 36 saves but couldn’t get a piece of Gourde’s winner.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments