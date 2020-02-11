



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The case of an 11-year-old boy who went missing from Pittsburgh a year ago will be featured on national TV.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Diego Brito Ramirez was last seen on March 9, 2019. There have been no recent sightings reported to police.

At the time, he was just 4 feet tall and 80 pounds.

In an alert put out by the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children along with state police provided no other information on Diego, including the situation surrounding his disappearance.

The program “In Pursuit With John Walsh” will include a segment on Diego this Wednesday. Investigation Discovery says the best way to find a missing child is by sharing photos.

Viewers of the program who might have information about Diego is asked to call at 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit a tip online.