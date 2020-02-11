Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are investigating a report of an attempted abduction in Pittsburgh.
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh police said they were called to the 300 block of North Euclid Avenue for a report of an attempted abduction just before 7 p.m.
Responding officers spoke with a teenage girl who said two men tried to abduct her in the Bakery Square area.
Police are currently searching for a crime scene and reviewing all available camera footage.
