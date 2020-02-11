  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are investigating a report of an attempted abduction in Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh police said they were called to the 300 block of North Euclid Avenue for a report of an attempted abduction just before 7 p.m.

Responding officers spoke with a teenage girl who said two men tried to abduct her in the Bakery Square area.

Police are currently searching for a crime scene and reviewing all available camera footage.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

