SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police say he admitted to robbing a bank in Sharon last November.

According to court paperwork, David Ward told them he got the idea to rob a bank when he was sitting on a bridge in downtown Sharon, “contemplating life” when he looked up and saw the Huntington Bank sign.

Ward, who police say has an extensive criminal history with several robbery and bank robbery convictions, told police he decided then to rob Huntington Bank and “see what he could get.”

Police say Ward entered a Huntington Bank branch in Sharon dressed in black with a scarf covering most of his face.

He then allegedly demanded money to be placed into a black bag he was carrying. While the bank teller was placing money into the bag, police say Ward allegedly stated “no dye packs” and told the teller not to sound any alarms because he was carrying a gun.

After demanding money from a second teller, Ward then allegedly fled the building in an unknown direction.

He allegedly told police he then drove to Ohio. When asked what happened to the stolen money, the criminal complaint says he spent some and the rest was stolen from his hotel room.

Police were able to charge him after they say he had been arrested on unrelated charges and officials realized he had a strong resemblance to the wanted bank robber. While an official was talking to Ward about paperwork, Ward allegedly went on to tell the agent that he’d robbed the bank.

Ward is being held in the Mercer County Jail on robbery charges.